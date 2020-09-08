Teller County Regional Animal Shelter
tcrascolorado.org, 719-686-7707
Note: At this time, the Teller County Regional Animal Shelter is still open for adoptions by appointment only. All are asked to call the shelter prior to coming in, for any reason. This allows TCRAS staff to stagger visits from the public and maintain safety and health protocols between visits.
Mandy (left) is a nearly 2-year-old black Australian Kelpie mix. She is shy but loves to receive attention once she gets comfortable. With a little time, she will make a great addition to someone’s home. Adoption is $120.
Cookie (right) is a 3-month-old described as sweet and fun-loving. He’d be a great companion for a home. He uses his litterbox at the animal shelter. Adoption is $130.