Teller County Regional Animal Shelter, tcrascolorado.org, 719-686-7707
Note: Call for an appointment before coming to TCRAS. Visitors who are not fully vaccinated are asked to wear a mask at the shelter.
• Hello! I’m Apollo! I have the most handsome face and I’m such a lover once I get to know you! I like to take my time to make sure that I’m safe but once I am, I promise I’ll make the best cuddle buddy. If I am the handsome man that you need in your life please call my friends to set up an appointment to meet me! Adoption fee $75.
• Hi, hi, hi, I’m Bonnie! My shelter friends can’t get enough of me! I’m a total package, though so who could blame them?! Not only and I super sweet and smart, I’m also GORGEOUS! I do have to say I’m not the fondest of other dogs or cats. If you’re ready for an energetic shepherd like myself and you’d like to meet me, call my friends and they’d be happy to make time for you to meet me! Adoption fee is $120.