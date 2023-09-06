Teller County Regional Animal Shelter, tcrascolorado.org, 719-686-7707

Note: Call for an appointment before coming to TCRAS. Visitors who are not fully vaccinated are asked to wear a mask at the shelter.

Meet the Spicy Pepper Kittens! They are Jalapeno, Serrano, and Rainbow. They are learning to trust people and doing great. They are so fun and playful and would love for them to start growing up out of the shelter. If you like life muy caliente, come adopt a pepper!