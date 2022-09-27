Teller County Regional Animal Shelter, tcrascolorado.org, 719-686-7707
Note: Call for an appointment before coming to TCRAS. Visitors who are not fully vaccinated are asked to wear a mask at the shelter.
We would like to introduce you to Annabella, she is shy at first so would need a home that can help her adjust her new environment. Once she knows she has a friend, she is very sweet and loves attention. She also a tidy cat and keeps her area clean. Call 719-686-7707 to set up a time to visit with her. Adoption fee is $50.
• • •
Hi. I am Milo. I’m looking for my new beginning. I am a big boy, but please remember, I am young. I need a little help with my leash and house manners. Great news! I get along well with other dogs. I can be a little shy at first, but warm up quickly. If you would like to meet me, please call my friends at TCRAS to set up an appointment. Adoption fee is $120.