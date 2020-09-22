Teller County Regional Animal Shelter, tcrascolorado.org, 719-686-7707
Note: At this time, the Teller County Regional Animal Shelter is still open for adoptions by appointment only. All are asked to call the shelter prior to coming in, for any reason. This allows TCRAS staff to stagger visits from the public and maintain safety and health protocols between visits.
Sky (above) is an 8-month old Yellow Australian Shepherd/Labrador Retriever mix. She is described as shy and scared at first but with time develops a comfort level. She enjoys playing with her toys and needs a family willing to place her in a training program to build up confidence. Adoption is $200.
Tilly (right) is a 3-month old spayed black domestic shorthair mix. She was cared in a foster home, where her siblings received lots of love. She is trained to used a litterbox and was around a dog at the foster home. Adoption is $130.