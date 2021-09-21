Teller County Regional Animal Shelter, tcrascolorado.org, 719-686-7707
Note: Call for an appointment before coming to TCRAS. Visitors who are not fully vaccinated are asked to wear a mask at the shelter.
• Hello! I’m Ziggy! Did you see how precious my little face is? I’m a cute little pocket pittie with lots of love and joy to spread around! I absolutely love my human friends. Plus, not to mention, my coloring is absolutely gorgeous! I really enjoy puzzle toys and slobbering everywhere! If you think I’m the one for you please call my friends to meet with me! I’m looking forward to meeting you! Adoption fee is $120.
• Hello! My name is Thin Mint! I’m as sweet as can be but I do like to take a little time to get used to new places! I enjoy the company of other cats but I would prefer a home without any dogs. They really scare me. If you think I’m the right fit for your home and family, please call my friends to learn more about me or come visit me! Adoption fee is $75.