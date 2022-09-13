Teller County Regional Animal Shelter, tcrascolorado.org, 719-686-7707
Note: Call for an appointment before coming to TCRAS. Visitors who are not fully vaccinated are asked to wear a mask at the shelter.
Siamese lovers, this girl will make your wishes come true. Wish is a loving and playful 2-year-old Siamese mixcat. She keeps her kennel clean and tidy. She is a beautiful girl with blue eyes. Would you like to meet Wish? Call 719-686-7707 to set up an appointment to meet her. Adoption fee is $100.
Hello! My name is Tippy, and my sassy self is ready to find my new home. I’m a Shepherd mix, and I’m just over a year old. I have lots of energy and would love it if someone could take me on hikes, walks, runs — you name it, I would love to do it. Other dogs don’t bother me too much; if they don’t like me, I just turn away and do what I want to do instead of getting into a doggy argument. I would love to have a human who like to snuggle, because a nice big comfy couch sounds amazing! Please give the shelter a call at 719-686-7707 to schedule an appointment to come and meet me. Adoption fee is $150.