Teller County Regional Animal Shelter, tcrascolorado.org, 719-686-7707

Note: Call for an appointment before coming to TCRAS. Visitors who are not fully vaccinated are asked to wear a mask at the shelter.

In Greek mythology, Aphrodite is the goddess of love and this girl loves her humans so much that she’ll carry on a whole conversation with them. She’s great with kids, having lived with them most of her life. She loves belly rubs and will immediately flip over to ask for some.

Forget the “Dirty Dancing” quote: “Nobody puts Baby in a corner” because there will be no need with this sweet Siberian husky mix. She absolutely loves to snuggle with people but would like to take it slow to make sure she knows who you are. Her favorite thing is to lay on the floor and have her tummy petted as she dreams of playing.