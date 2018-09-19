Teller County Regional Animal Shelter
tcrascolorado.org, 719-686-7707
Introducing Sipsy. She recently had a litter of kittens and raised them well, so now it’s time for her to find a home to call her own! She’s very sweet and playful. Adoption is $75.
Katie came into the Teller County Regional Animal Shelter as a stray, but was never claimed, so now she’s looking for a new family. She’s very playful and loving. Adoption is $120.
Adoptable Animal Rescue Force
719-748-9091
Bessie is around 3 years old and is a cattle dog mix with a big herding instinct! She loves people and the country life. She would love a home with lots of room to run around and people to give her lots of love.