Meet Jimbo, a 3 1/2-year-old happy-go-lucky pup who loves people and car rides. Jimbo has some special medical needs, so please call the shelter for more information if you’re interested. Adoption is $120.
Introducing Stevie Nicks. She’s around 1 year old and is a very playful and outgoing kitty. She seems to be friendly with other cats but does require a little time to adjust to new situations. Stevie Nicks is in foster care right now, so please call and make an appointment if you would like to meet her. Adoption is $75.
Teller County Regional Animal Shelter
tcrascolorado.org, 719-686-7707