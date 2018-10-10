Teller County Regional Animal Shelter tcrascolorado.org 719-686-7707
Introducing Rosie. This beautiful lady is 14 years old and is very mellow and affectionate. She’d love a sunny window to look out of, and a warm lap to snuggle on. Adoption is $30.
Grace is around 12 years old and is a total sweetheart. She’s moving a bit slowly these days and can’t always see the best, but she still loves to hang out with people, snuggle and give lots of love. She is currently in foster care, so please call the shelter to set up an appointment to meet her. Adoption is $50.