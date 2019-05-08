Teller County Regional Animal Shelter
tcrascolorado.org 719-686-7707
Billy is an athletic pup who loves to experience new things! He has lots of energy and lots of love to give! He’s about two years old, very friendly and sure to steal your heart. Adoption is $120.
Talia-Leyla is a young, beautiful and very sweet cat. She’s about a year old and was a stray who was taken in by someone who fell in love with her, but it turned out that they were allergic to cats. Now she’s at TCRAS, hoping for a new start! She is cuddly and affectionate. Adoption is $75.