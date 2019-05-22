Teller County Regional Animal Shelter
tcrascolorado.org 719-686-7707
Marla‘s been at the shelter for more than a year now, unable so far to find the right person to give her a chance. She is beautiful and independent, but also loving — on her terms. When she wants a pet, she’s as sweet as can be; but when she wants to be left alone, it’s good to pay attention. Marla will need to be the only pet in the home. Adoption is $50.
Millhouse is a 10-month-old Terrier mix with a sweet disposition. He’s playful and loves to get snuggles — and he’s a big social butterfly! Medium sized and very smart, Millhouse will be your best friend and faithful companion forever. Adoption is $200.