Teller County Regional Animal Shelter
tcrascolorado.org 719-686-7707
Baby Doll is an 8-year-old terrier/American pit bull mix who’s a mellow girl with a sweet heart. She especially enjoys being pet and playing with doggy toys. She walks gently on a leash and enjoys short outings. She is spayed. Adoption is $75.
Misty is an 8-year-old lynx/domestic shorthair mix who is as beautiful as can be with her captivating blue eyes and unique coloring. Misty is an older, laid-back feline friend. She is spayed. Adoption is $50.