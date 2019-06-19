Teller County Regional Animal Shelter
tcrascolorado.org 719-686-7707
Meet Charlie Blue! He is approximately 4 years old and is a very friendly, gentle dog who loves everyone he meets. Charlie has been learning new tricks, including “sit” and “touch” — he’ll touch your hand with his nose. Plus, he’s incredibly handsome. Adoption is $120.
Joanie is a beautiful spunky girl, and so playful! She has lots of fun energy and wants to explore and play. Joanie likes her cuddles and pets, but can get overstimulated if it’s too much. She is 2 years old and is ready for a home of her own. Adoption is $75.