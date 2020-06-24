Adoptable Animal Rescue Force
719-761-5320
Note: The Adoptable Animal Rescue Force’s weekly adoption events at PetSmart are canceled until further notice, and adoptions are now done via appointment. Those interested in adopting a pet through AARF are encouraged to check the organization’s website, aarfcolorado.com, or Facebook page @AARFpets.DivideCo. Email aarfcathy@gmail.com to make an appointment.
Clyde is a handsome 2-year-old pit mix with a mellow personality. He’s good with other dogs, as well as kids. Clyde is a little shy at first, but warms up quickly and is ready for his new home.