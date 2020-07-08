Adoptable Animal Rescue Force
719-761-5320
Note: The Adoptable Animal Rescue Force’s weekly adoption events at PetSmart, 2965 New Center Point in Colorado Springs, have resumed on Saturdays from 11 a.m.– 3 p.m.with a limited number of dogs. The adoption events are held outdoors with AARF volunteers wearing masks and social distancing. For more information, visit aarfcolorado.com, call 761-5320 or email aarfcolorado@gmail.com.
Laverne is an energetic girl who’s ready to give lots of love to her new family. She appears to be a shepherd/Labrador mix, and is about 6 years old judging by the beginning of a little cloudiness to her eyes. Despite that, Laverne is young at heart, has no limits physically and no medical conditions. She came to AARF as a stray from Fort Carson, and is a sweetheart.