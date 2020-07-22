Adoptable Animal Rescue Force
Note: The Adoptable Animal Rescue Force’s weekly adoption events at PetSmart, 2965 New Center Point in Colorado Springs, have resumed on Saturdays from 11 a.m.– 3 p.m.with a limited number of dogs. The adoption events are held outdoors with AARF volunteers wearing masks and social distancing. For more information, visit aarfcolorado.com, call 761-5320 or email aarfcolorado@gmail.com.
Boone is a 3-year-old Great Dane/Lab mix. He’s had a hard time — his second owners only kept him for three months and he never had a chance to settle in. He’s looking for love. Do you have some to share? Boone could use a fresh start and some TLC.