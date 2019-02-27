Teller County Regional Animal Shelter
tcrascolorado.org 719-686-7707
Lokie “PaPa” is looking for his forever home! This 9-year-old black rottweiler/Retriever mix loves to be around children and adults all the time, and does not like to be left alone. He is loyal, lovable, a good listener, and loves naps — so long as his people aren’t too far away. He is neutered. Adoption is $75.
Rapunzel is a beautiful brown domestic shorthair mix who, true to her name, is a lovely princess. She is a laid back, friendly older gal who loves to be petted. She would make a wonderful friend and furry companion. She is spayed. Adoption is $50.