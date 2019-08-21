Adoptable Animal Rescue Force
719-748-9091
Tacoma (left, tan) and sister Natalie are a bonded pair of huskies, approximately 3 years old. These girls are good with kids and other dogs, and Tacoma acts as Natalie’s guardian. The two were found running together, and when the owner was notified via their microchips, they were relinquished to AARF. They are lovely, gentle ladies who need a home that will welcome them both.
The Adoptable Animal Rescue Force holds adoption events Saturdays from 11 a.m.-3 p.m. at the PetSmart at 2965 New Center Point in Colorado Springs. Some of these featured pets may be adopted before time of press.