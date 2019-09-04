Adoptable Animal Rescue Force, 719-748-9091
Maizey is about 3 to 4 months old and the staff at AARF thinks he is most likely a heeler/pointer mix. This little guy came to AARF special delivery via Dog Is My CoPilot, flying in with 73 other animals rescued from high kill shelters in New Mexico and Texas. AARF took in four of them, including Maizey.
The Adoptable Animal Rescue Force holds adoption events Saturdays from 11 a.m.-3 p.m. at the PetSmart at 2965 New Center Point in Colorado Springs. Some of these featured pets may be adopted before time of press.