Teller County Regional Animal Shelter
tcrascolorado.org 719-686-7707
Arnie is a handsome boy who is sweet and friendly with people. This 7-year old domestic shorthair mix is used to being able to go in and out and enjoys exploring the world. Arnie doesn’t mind other cats and feels confident walking around. Adoption is $50, or $30 on Thursdays.
Big Boy’s heart is as big as his size. This 7-year-old Great Dane/Labrador/retriever mix is an older gentleman who adores walks and seems to get along with most other animals and people. He is sweet-tempered, loves to be pet and loves his ears scratched. Adoption is $100.