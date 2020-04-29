Adoptable Animal Rescue Force
719-761-5320
Note: The Adoptable Animal Rescue Force’s weekly adoption events at PetSmart are canceled until further notice, and adoptions are now done via appointment. Those interested in adopting a pet through AARF are encouraged to check the organization’s Facebook page: @AARFpets.DivideCo. Email aarfcathy@gmail.com to make an appointment.
Elsa, a yellow Labrador mix, is a little more dominant than Anna, an Australian shepherd. These girls are a bonded pair, who eat out of the same bowl, sleep on each other and love to play together. A little shy at times, Elsa and Anna came from a home with another dog and four children under the age of 5. Both dogs have all of their vaccinations.