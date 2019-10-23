Teller County Regional Animal Shelter
tcrascolorado.org 719-686-7707
TCRAS staff describes Kirby, an 8-year-old domestic longhair mix, as sweet and mellow. He’s a bit older, so he knows his manners and is the perfect companion. Kirby is sure to charm. Adoption is $50.
Goldie is a 7-year-old mastiff/rottweiler who may be older in years, but is young in spirit. She loves cuddles, attention and will dance when she’s excited. Her knees are wobbly, but Goldie still loves going for strolls around the neighborhood and playing with her toys. She has lived with other dogs and cats. Adoption is $100.