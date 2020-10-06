Teller County Regional Animal Shelter, tcrascolorado.org, 719-686-7707
Note: At this time, the Teller County Regional Animal Shelter is still open for adoptions by appointment only. All are asked to call the shelter prior to coming in, for any reason. This allows TCRAS staff to stagger visits from the public and maintain safety and health protocols between visits.
Amber is a 6-year-old brown/orange domestic shorthair mix. She’s looking for a home where she can lay in the sun and spend time with her owner while they watch TV or read. Adoption is $75.
Toby is a 2-year-old white/brown domestic shorthair mix who isn’t very fond of the outdoors. He’s ready to be in a home with new human friends. He recently has come out of his shell at the shelter but wants a family that understand he needs time to adjust to a new surrounding. Adoption is $75.