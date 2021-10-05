Teller County Regional Animal Shelter, tcrascolorado.org, 719-686-7707
Note: Call for an appointment before coming to TCRAS. Visitors who are not fully vaccinated are asked to wear a mask at the shelter.
• Beautiful Lacie came to TCRAS as a stray and was not reclaimed. She is so sweet, gentle and tidy at the shelter. This girl will win your heart. Contact TCRAS to set up an appointment to visit with her. Adoption fee is $150.
• Zahara is a sweet, loving, playful cat that is looking for her new beginning. In her year of life she has nursed her litter and two other sets of litter of kittens. In her foster home, she has been around children, cats and dogs and does very well with all of them. She truly is one special cat. Please call to set up an appointment to meet her. Adoption fee is $75.