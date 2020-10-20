Teller County Regional Animal Shelter, tcrascolorado.org, 719-686-7707
Note: At this time, the Teller County Regional Animal Shelter is still open for adoptions by appointment only. All are asked to call the shelter prior to coming in, for any reason. This allows TCRAS staff to stagger visits from the public and maintain safety and health protocols between visits.
Addison is a 4-year-old sliver/white American Pit Bull Terrier who loves to climb on people’s laps. She’s known for giving out a lot kisses and loves going on walks and playing with her toys. She also enjoys curling up in the front seat on car rides but does not like other dogs. She finds small children scary and tends to nip at them. Her ideal home would be without other fury friends and young children. That way, she can give all her attention and love to her new human friend. Adoption is $120 (includes spay, vaccines and microchip).
Iris is a 1-year-old female white domestic shorthair mix described as shy. She needs an owner who is patient. At her last home, she was overwhelmed with the other animals and having too much space too quickly. Adoption fee is $75 (includes spay, vaccines and microchip).