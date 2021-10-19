Teller County Regional Animal Shelter, tcrascolorado.org, 719-686-7707
Note: Call for an appointment before coming to TCRAS. Visitors who are not fully vaccinated are asked to wear a mask at the shelter.
• Hi! My name is Jeff! I’m SO excited to tell you about myself! I’m a super fun, loving boy who loves to run outside. I am looking for someone who wants to go hiking with me! I need someone who is going to be dedicated to helping me learn my manners, I know a few tricks but I would absolutely love to learn more! I’m a little nervous at first and don’t really like cats much but once I get to know humans, I really like them! I am part of the Paw in Hand — No Limits Program! Ask a TCRAS human for more info! Please call my people friends to set up an appointment to meet me! Adoption fee is $120.
• This beautiful Melina came to TCRAS with kittens who already found their new beginnings. Did you know the name Melina derives from the Greek word for honey? It fits her personality. She is very sweet. She does use her litterbox and is a house cat. Adoption fee is $75.