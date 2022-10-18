Teller County Regional Animal Shelter, tcrascolorado.org, 719-686-7707
Note: Call for an appointment before coming to TCRAS. Visitors who are not fully vaccinated are asked to wear a mask at the shelter.
Who’s looking for a husky? My name is Kodiak, and I’m a 1-year-old true husky. I have lots of energy, I also like to talk and tell you how it is! I used to live around horses and kids, but then my family wasn’t able to give me enough attention. So, I need a home that can give me all the love and attention I could ask for. I have a few basic manners, but I could always learn more. I have stunning blue eyes that will just melt your heart. Please give the shelter a call at 719-686-7707 to come and meet me. Adoption fee is $200.
• • •
Dani is golden-eyed beauty looking for her forever home. This 4-year-old domestic shorthair mix is a sweet girl who loves head and chin scratches. She’s playful with the right toys and cuddly when the mood suits her. Give TCRAS a call at 719-686-7707 to set up an appointment to meet her. Adoption fee $75.