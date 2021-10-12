Adoptable Animal Rescue Force, aarfcolorado.com, 761-5320
Note: The Adoptable Animal Rescue Force’s weekly adoption events at PetSmart, 2965 New Center Point in Colorado Springs, have resumed on Saturdays from 11 a.m.–2 p.m. with a limited number of dogs. Adoption events are held outdoors with volunteers wearing masks. For information, visit aarfcolorado.com, call 761-5320 or email aarfcolorado@gmail.com.
• These cuties are about 12 weeks old and ready to go home. Their mom is a sweet beagle mix and about 30 pounds with a great disposition. We’re not sure who’s the dad but they sure created some cute babies! These are all boys and are being raised by a foster along with other dogs and a preteen in the family. They’re happy, healthy and well socialized.