Teller County Regional Animal Shelter
tcrascolorado.org 719-686-7707
Jersey is a true sweetheart. This 5-month-old domestic shorthair mix enjoys playing and being petted. Jersey is trained to use her litterbox, and is one of TCRAS staff’s favorites. Adoption is $100, and the fee includes her spay, vaccines and microchip.
Cook was very nervous when he first came to TCRAS, and was unsure about people. Since then, this 2-year-old terrier/Manchester mix has become very friendly, but still likes to be approached slowly. He would be best in a home without small children. Once he knows you, Cook will jump in your lap and shower you with kisses. Cook is neutered. Adoption is $150.