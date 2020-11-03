Teller County Regional Animal Shelter,
tcrascolorado.org, 719-686-7707
Note: At this time, the Teller County Regional Animal Shelter is still open for adoptions by appointment only. All are asked to call the shelter prior to coming in, for any reason. This allows TCRAS staff to stagger visits from the public and maintain safety and health protocols between visits.
• Pookie is a 10-month-old yellow retriever/Labrador mix who’s from Texas. He’s totally housebroken, quiet and mild mannered. He’s well-behaved outside and inside. Though playful with other pups, he’s “OK” being alone. Not destructive whatsoever. Also doesn’t have a huge appetite but usually eats overnight. Adoption is $250.
• Orangesicle is a 4-year-old female orange domestic shorthair mix. She was brought in as a stray, so there’s no cat history other than that she’s known as sweet and uses her litterbox at the shelter. Adoption is $75.