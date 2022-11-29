Teller County Regional Animal Shelter, tcrascolorado.org, 719-686-7707
Note: Call for an appointment before coming to TCRAS. Visitors who are not fully vaccinated are asked to wear a mask at the shelter.
Hello there! My name is Duke! I am a big boy with lots of energy and need someone who can keep up with me. My human friends here at the shelter have been working with me on some of my manners, but I am definitely going to need more guidance when I go to my forever home. I love being with people and other dogs can be cool, but I am going to need some time to adjust to the other dogs. I also don’t really like being alone and will absolutely speak my mind about it. I’m so ready for a loving home so I can fill someone’s heart with all my love. If you think I am a perfect fit your home, please give the shelter a call at 719-686-7707 to schedule an appointment to meet me. Adoption fee is $120.
• • •
Ollie is a beautiful lady was brought back to a shelter because her family had to move. She loves and seeks attention, so if you are looking for a lap cat, she is your lady. She also keeps her environment tidy and clean. She is the PURRRFECT cat. Call 719-686-7707 to set up a time to meet her. Adoption fee is $75.