Teller County Regional Animal Shelter, tcrascolorado.org, 719-686-7707
Note: Call for an appointment before coming to TCRAS. Visitors who are not fully vaccinated are asked to wear a mask at the shelter.
• I am Benjen and I’m a very active boy as “playful” should be my middle name. I also like to sit in your lap and be petted for a moment before I have to find something to do again. I have been at TCRAS for many months. So if I am the right kitten for you, please give me a chance to get my zoomies out before you would like me to sit still. Let’s make a date to see me. Hope to see you soon. Adoption fee is $100.
• Hello! I am Vivaca and I’m a very fun loving, smart, beautiful girl. I am hoping to find a new beginning where I can go for long walks, hiking and some couch time. So don’t wait to set up an appointment to spend some time with me. Hope to see you soon. Adoption fee is $120.