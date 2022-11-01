Teller County Regional Animal Shelter, tcrascolorado.org, 719-686-7707
Note: Call for an appointment before coming to TCRAS. Visitors who are not fully vaccinated are asked to wear a mask at the shelter.
“Mustang Sally,” or as we call her, Sally, is one special cat. This 1-year-old girl, a black-and-white Domestic Shorthair mix, was brought to TCRAS as a young mother with a litter of kittens that were only a couple weeks old. Sally and the litter quickly went into a foster home. Her foster home thinks that Sally is one of the best momma cats they have cared for. She is very sweet and tidy. Please help Sally get a new beginning. Call 719-686-7707 to set up an appointment to meet her. Adoption fee is $75
• • •
Hiya!! My name is O-Key! I just arrived in Colorado and am ready for my new beginning in a new place with new people to love. I’m 3 years old and am a real snuggle bug. I want to wiggle my way into someone’s heart. I love going on walks and playing ball. Please give the shelter a call at 719-686-7707 to schedule an appointment to come and meet with me. Adoption fee is $120