Teller County Regional Animal Shelter,
tcrascolorado.org, 719-686-7707
Note: At this time, the Teller County Regional Animal Shelter is still open for adoptions by appointment only. All are asked to call the shelter prior to coming in, for any reason. This allows TCRAS staff to stagger visits from the public and maintain safety and health protocols between visits.
• Jake is a 2-year-old brown/black German Shepherd mix with some special needs. His pelvis and hips were broken in several places, likely after being hit by a vehicle. If you’re looking for a dog to watch TV, he’s it. He also came to the shelter with skin issues but is getting better every day. If he could speak, he’d say, “I know I sound like a big mess but really I am a big love bug.” Adoption is $120.
• Creamsicle is a 2-year-old female orange/white domestic shorthair mix. She loves showing off her belly but is a sweetheart and easy keeper. She was brought into the shelter after someone noticed her outside and was worried. She is looking for a new beginning. Adoption is $75.