Teller County Regional Animal Shelter, tcrascolorado.org, 719-686-7707
Note: Call for an appointment before coming to TCRAS. Visitors who are not fully vaccinated are asked to wear a mask at the shelter.
• Look at this amazing kitten! His name is Nemi. His foster home thinks the world of him. He’s absolutely the sweetest, loves people and gets along with other cats, at least ones that don’t growl at him. Adoption fee is $130.
• Are you ready for an adventure? Because Kush is ready! This young man needs to find a new beginning and not sit in a shelter. It is too hard for a young dog to stay in a shelter when he just wants to go on hikes, walks and play in his backyard. Please set up an appointment to come and visit him. Adoption fee is $200.