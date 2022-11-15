Teller County Regional Animal Shelter, tcrascolorado.org, 719-686-7707
Note: Call for an appointment before coming to TCRAS. Visitors who are not fully vaccinated are asked to wear a mask at the shelter.
This week we are featuring two sweet six-month-old kitten sisters, Sarah and Winifred. Both are spayed.
Sarah, the cream colored beauty is a bit shy and needs some time to warm up to her forever family. She loves her sister Winnifred, they snuggle all day long. Once you get to know her, she would be a wonderful addition! If you are interested in Sarah give TCRAS a call at 719-686-7707 to schedule an appointment to meet her! Adoption fee is $100.
Winifred is a gorgeous tortoiseshell is very curious about people. She is a bit shy, however she is warming up slowly but surely. She loves her sister Sarah, they snuggle all day. If you’re interested in getting to know Winifred give TCRAS a call at 719-686-7707 to schedule an appointment! Adoption fee is $100.