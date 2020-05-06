Teller County Regional Animal Shelter
tcrascolorado.org, 719-686-7707
Note: At this time, the Teller County Regional Animal Shelter is still open for adoptions by appointment only. All are asked to call the shelter prior to coming in, for any reason. This allows TCRAS staff to stagger visits from the public and maintain safety and health protocols between visits.
Petunia, a 2-year-old domestic shorthair mix, might have come in to TCRAS as a stray, but she is super sweet and loves to ride or hang out on peoples shoulders. In her foster home, Petunia seems to get along with other cats and uses her litterbox. Adoption is $75.
Are you ready for an adventure with this amazing dog? Bandit, a red retriever/hound mix, is nearly 5 years old and likes hiking and playing ball. He also likes other dogs and is housetrained. Adoption is $120.