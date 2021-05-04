TELLER COUNTY REGIONAL ANIMAL SHELTER, TCRASCOLORADO.ORG, 719-686-7707
Note: At this time, the Teller County Regional Animal Shelter is still open for adoptions by appointment only. Call the shelter prior to coming in, for any reason. This allows staff to stagger visits and maintain safety and health protocols.
• Hi! My name is Nola, and I am looking for a home of my own. I’m a very sweet, affectionate cat and I have my playful side as well! Plus, the nice people here say I have the most beautiful gold eyes. Adoption fee is $75.
• Hello! My name is Rush! I’m in search of my forever home without cats! I’m a super smart guy and I’m hard not to fall in love with! I need somebody who will be consistent with my training as I’m really just a giant puppy. Adoption is $120.