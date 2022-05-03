Teller County Regional Animal Shelter, tcrascolorado.org, 719-686-7707
Note: Call for an appointment before coming to TCRAS. Visitors who are not fully vaccinated are asked to wear a mask at the shelter.
Meet Cherish. She’s a 5-year-old American Staffordshire mix who is originally from Texas. She does have heartworm, so she’s got some healing to do still. Please call to set up an appointment at 719-686-7707. Her adoption fee is $120.
Mack and Jolene are siblings looking for a home together. The pair are both Maine coon mixes and are 10 years old. Mack is shy, but he and Jolene are very sweet and love attention. Please call to set up an appointment at 719-686-7707. Their adoption fee is $50 for both cats.