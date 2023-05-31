Teller County Regional Animal Shelter, tcrascolorado.org, 719-686-7707

Note: Call for an appointment before coming to TCRAS. Visitors who are not fully vaccinated are asked to wear a mask at the shelter.

Drako is our new friend from Texas. Drako’s foster says that whoever is lucky enough to adopt him will have won the doggy lottery. He is 100% potty trained, walks nicely on leash and is dog friendly (though not so much so with cats). He loves to play with stuffed toys, pillows and blankets. He is very much a Velcro dog. I work from home and he slept at my feet all day while I worked. Adoption $120, Please call 719-686-7707 to set up an appointment to meet this handsome dog.

Gage came from a home with quite a few other kitties and is looking for a home of his own. He’s a bit shy and would love a quiet place I can warm up to. Because he lived with so many other feline friends, he would like to have a buddy that can show him the ropes. If you’re interested in meeting my handsome self, give TCRAS a call at 719-686-7707 to schedule an appointment! Adoption fee $75.