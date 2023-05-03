Teller County Regional Animal Shelter, tcrascolorado.org, 719-686-7707

Note: Call for an appointment before coming to TCRAS. Visitors who are not fully vaccinated are asked to wear a mask at the shelter.

Jinx is whole lot of love and good luck. She had a pretty scary experience with a dog, so a home with no dogs or a quiet dog that will leave her alone would be the best fit. She loves to curl up in the sunshine and sleep, then wake up for head scratches. Call TCRAS 719-686-7707 to come meet her.

• • •

Jambalaya was transferred to TCRAS from Texas with her puppy, which has found his forever home. She does well with other dogs and loves lots of snuggles. She was heartworm positive but has completed her treatment and is ready to begin the next chapter of her story. Call 719-686-7707 to schedule an appointment.