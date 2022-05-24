Teller County Regional Animal Shelter, tcrascolorado.org, 719-686-7707
Note: Call for an appointment before coming to TCRAS. Visitors who are not fully vaccinated are asked to wear a mask at the shelter.
Savannah is a gentle 9-year-old golden retriever mix with a gorgeous white coat. A transplant from Texas, Savannah is blind and relies on her friend, Roxy, to help guide her.
A perfect companion for the trails of Colorado, Roxy is a 3-year-old shepherd mix. She is spirited and full of energy, and takes care of her bonded sister, Savannah, who is blind.
Please call 719-686-7707 to set up an appointment to meet this bonded pair. Adoption fee is two for $120