Teller County Regional Animal Shelter, tcrascolorado.org, 719-686-7707

Note: Call for an appointment before coming to TCRAS. Visitors who are not fully vaccinated are asked to wear a mask at the shelter.

Ripley came to TCRAS as a stray and nobody came looking for her. If you come looking, you won’t be disappointed. She’s a happy girl with lots of love to give, whether it’s taking a walk or just hanging out together. If you would like to meet her, call TCRAS at 719-686-7707.