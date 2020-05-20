Teller County Regional Animal Shelter
tcrascolorado.org, 719-686-7707
Note: At this time, the Teller County Regional Animal Shelter is still open for adoptions by appointment only. All are asked to call the shelter prior to coming in, for any reason. This allows TCRAS staff to stagger visits from the public and maintain safety and health protocols between visits.
This is one awesome dog. Nearly 4 years old, Petey has lots of energy and loves walks and hikes. He has a thin coat and gets sunburned easily, so Petey requires extra protection from the sun. He’s fun and sweet but he does like being the only pet around.
Beautiful Meekah, also almost 4 years old, is a little bit shy. Before coming to TCRAS, she was dropped off at a local veterinarian’s office in rough shape, but she is doing well now. Meekah is a sweet girl who needs some time to adjust to people when first meeting them. She may hiss out of fear, but she is not aggressive. Meekah needs a home with someone willing to spend the time helping her adjust to her new environment.