TELLER COUNTY REGIONAL ANIMAL SHELTER, TCRASCOLORADO.ORG, 719-686-7707
Note: At this time, the Teller County Regional Animal Shelter is still open for adoptions by appointment only. Call the shelter prior to coming in, for any reason. This allows staff to stagger visits and maintain safety and health protocols.
• Pleasure meeting you! My name is Mr. Sunshine! At just around 5 years old, I’ve already learned most of my manners. I’m very sweet and desire nothing more than attention from anybody who will give it to me. If you’d like to meet me and see my audition to be your new best friend, give the shelter a call. Adoption fee is $75.
• Hi there! My name is Brewster! I’m so excited to tell you a little bit about myself. As you can see, I’m the biggest dog here with the biggest heart and the biggest personality! I came all the way here from Texas and I am so excited to meet every person I see! I’m so fun to be around and just want to be on someone’s lap and play. Though I could use a few training sessions for some good manners. If you’re interested in my cute little self, please call my friends at the shelter. I’m so excited to meet you! Adoption fee is $150.