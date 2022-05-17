Teller County Regional Animal Shelter, tcrascolorado.org, 719-686-7707
Note: Call for an appointment before coming to TCRAS. Visitors who are not fully vaccinated are asked to wear a mask at the shelter.
Oakley is a handsome 6-year-old Dalmatian mix. This boy has a whole lotta energy and would be a great addition to an active family. He loves going on long walks and hikes and ... just being outdoors. Ideally, his new family will have no children or only older children as he gets a bit spooked by the little ones. Oakley is OK with other dogs, but would be best in a home without any feline friends or other small animals. He does need some basic training and with a little push for some manners. If you think he’s the pup for you, please call 719-686-7707 to set up an appointment to meet him. Adoption fee is $120
• • •
Macy is a very sweet 3-year-old girl who came to TCRAS from Carlsbad, N.M. Other than that, we do not have any past history. We can tell you that she would be so happy to get a new beginning with you. Please call 719-686-7707 to set up an appointment to meet this amazing girl. Her adoption fee is $120