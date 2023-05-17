Teller County Regional Animal Shelter, tcrascolorado.org, 719-686-7707
Note: Call for an appointment before coming to TCRAS. Visitors who are not fully vaccinated are asked to wear a mask at the shelter.
Asher and his brother, Brooks, are temporarily staying aat TCRAS through no fault of their own. Asher would like to have a family and home to call his own. He gets along with others but would like to have a slow introduction to make sure they mesh. He certainly would benefit from training as he did not get much in my previous life. If you are looking for a forever friend, please call TCRAS @ 719-686-7707 to make an appointment to meet Asher.
• • •
Heidi is a sweet girl who LOOOVES to talk! She gets a little shy in new places but once she warms up, she’ll want to be by your side ALL the time. She would prefer a home without another feline friend. If you think she’s the right companion for you, please call TCRAS at (719) 686 7707 to set up an appointment.
