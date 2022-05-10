Teller County Regional Animal Shelter, tcrascolorado.org, 719-686-7707
Note: Call for an appointment before coming to TCRAS. Visitors who are not fully vaccinated are asked to wear a mask at the shelter.
Brittney is a 3-year-old retriever/Labrador mix. While she may be shy at first, once she warms up she’s sweet, full of energy and really loves people. Brittney loves to go on walks, but could use training on basic manners. She is currently working through heartworm. Please call to set up an appointment at 719-686-7707. Her adoption fee is $120.
Casey is a gentle 13-year-old domestic shorthair mix who came to TCRAS from an overcrowded home of cats. He is great with other pets, especially dogs, and uses his litterbox. If you’re looking for a wonderful companion, call 719-686-7707 to set up an appointment to meet him. His adoption fee is $25.